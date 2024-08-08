Black Panther Star Actress, Connie Chiume Dies

South African actress, Connie Gabisile Chiume known for her role in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” has died at the age of 72, her family announced.

Connie gained widespread recognition for her role as Mining Tribe Elder in the 2019 Grammy Award-winning movie

The actress’ family shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday afternoon, stating that she died in a Johannesburg hospital announcing her passing through a touching post on her Instagram account.

The family also requested privacy during this difficult time. They assured that further details would be communicated in due course.

Born on June 5, 1952, in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume began her acting career in the 1970s.

Connie Chiume’s illustrious career spanned several decades, earning her acclaim both locally and internationally.

Beyond her contributions to cinema, Chiume was also known for her impactful work in South African television and theatre.

She featured in numerous local productions, including the popular soap operas “Zone 14” and “Rhythm City,” where she captivated audiences with her compelling performances. Her talent and dedication to her craft earned her multiple awards and nominations throughout her career.