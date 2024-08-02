Barr Monday Ubani , 85 Others Elevated As Senior Advocates Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of Barr Monday Ubani , two EFCC’s prosecutors Ekele Ihanacho and Mohammed Abba to the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).


Also noted in the list is Chukwudi Enebeli of Kemi Pinheiro LP chambers, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo and 84 others

The coveted rank of SAN is awarded to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,
The announcement was made during the LPPC’s 164th plenary session, held on Thursday.
The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello, made the announcement, emphasising the high standards met by the new appointees.
“The rank of SAN is not just a title; it is a mark of excellence, a recognition of outstanding contributions to the legal field,” said Bello.
“These 87 individuals have demonstrated remarkable expertise and dedication, making them worthy of this prestigious honour.”
He added that the LPPC reviewed five petitions against some of the applicants, but found them lacking in merit and subsequently dismissed them.

“The Committee thoroughly investigated these petitions and determined that they did not substantiate any claims that would disqualify the applicants,” Bello explained.
The swearing-in ceremony for the new SANs is scheduled for Monday, 30 September 2024.
The list of honourees includes 86 advocates and one academic.
Among the advocate appointees, listed in order of seniority at the bar, are:

1. Lateef Olaseinde Karim


2. Godwin Tagbo Ike


3. Johnson Odionu


4. Nnodim Marcellinus Duru


5. Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia


6. Soronnadi Anthony Njoku


7. Adamu Abubakar


8. Charles Oyaole Musa


9. Udochi Nunny Iheanacho


10. David Dare Onietan


11. Elele Chinatu Casmir


12. Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka


13. Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta


14. Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare


15. Moses Kolade Obafemi


16. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor


17. Baba Fika Dalah


18. Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo


19. Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar


20. Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene


21. Henry Adedayo Bello


22. Boniface Chinedu Moore


23. Clement Amechi Ezika


24. Omokayode Adebayo Dada


25. Edwin Anikwem


26. Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze


27. Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga


28. Monday Onyekachi Ubani


29. Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi


30. Paul Chukwuma Obi


31. Olasupo Dominic Ati-John


32. Cole Segun Ololade


33. Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips


34. Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa


35. Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere


36. Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile


37. Christopher Ehumadu Okeke


38. Oluronke Adeyemi


39. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi


40. Toboukebide Kekemeke


41. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju


42. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu


43. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune


44. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun


45. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim


46. Stanley Chidozie Imo


47. Charles Oladipo Titiloye


48. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar


49. Kingsley Chuku


50. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi


51. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi


52. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir


53. Idowu Omotunde Benson


54. Kolawole James Olowookere


55. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam


56. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan


57. Omosanya Atilola Popoola


58. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide


59. Emonye Oga Adekwu


60. Aderemi Oguntoye


61. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun


62. Abdul Adamu


63. Theodore Okey Ezeobi


64. Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar


65. Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor


66. Kaka Shehu Lawan


67. Abba Muhammed


68. Wendy Nwenenda Kuku


69. Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho


70. Okechukwu George Edeze


71. Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi


72. Gyang Yaya Zi


73. Idris Abubakar


74. George Ibrahim


75. Boonyameen Babajide Lawal


76. Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo


77. Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu


78. Uchenna Uzo Njoku


79. Paul Babatunde Daudu


80. Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli


81. Yusuf F. Olatunji Ogunrinde


82. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke


83. Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola


84. Yunus Abdulsalam


85. Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo


86. Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi


The successful academic applicant is Prof. Ganiu Oke Adeyemi.

As new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, these lawyers are expected to uphold the highest standards of the profession, serving as role models for their peers and the younger generation.



