Barr Monday Ubani , 85 Others Elevated As Senior Advocates Of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of Barr Monday Ubani , two EFCC’s prosecutors Ekele Ihanacho and Mohammed Abba to the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).



Also noted in the list is Chukwudi Enebeli of Kemi Pinheiro LP chambers, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo and 84 others

The coveted rank of SAN is awarded to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,

The announcement was made during the LPPC’s 164th plenary session, held on Thursday.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello, made the announcement, emphasising the high standards met by the new appointees.

“The rank of SAN is not just a title; it is a mark of excellence, a recognition of outstanding contributions to the legal field,” said Bello.

“These 87 individuals have demonstrated remarkable expertise and dedication, making them worthy of this prestigious honour.”

He added that the LPPC reviewed five petitions against some of the applicants, but found them lacking in merit and subsequently dismissed them.

“The Committee thoroughly investigated these petitions and determined that they did not substantiate any claims that would disqualify the applicants,” Bello explained.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new SANs is scheduled for Monday, 30 September 2024.

The list of honourees includes 86 advocates and one academic.

Among the advocate appointees, listed in order of seniority at the bar, are:



1. Lateef Olaseinde Karim





2. Godwin Tagbo Ike





3. Johnson Odionu





4. Nnodim Marcellinus Duru





5. Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia





6. Soronnadi Anthony Njoku





7. Adamu Abubakar





8. Charles Oyaole Musa





9. Udochi Nunny Iheanacho





10. David Dare Onietan





11. Elele Chinatu Casmir





12. Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka





13. Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta





14. Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare





15. Moses Kolade Obafemi





16. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor





17. Baba Fika Dalah





18. Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo





19. Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar





20. Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene





21. Henry Adedayo Bello





22. Boniface Chinedu Moore





23. Clement Amechi Ezika





24. Omokayode Adebayo Dada





25. Edwin Anikwem





26. Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze





27. Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga





28. Monday Onyekachi Ubani





29. Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi





30. Paul Chukwuma Obi





31. Olasupo Dominic Ati-John





32. Cole Segun Ololade





33. Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips





34. Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa





35. Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere





36. Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile





37. Christopher Ehumadu Okeke





38. Oluronke Adeyemi





39. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi





40. Toboukebide Kekemeke





41. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju





42. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu





43. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune





44. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun





45. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim





46. Stanley Chidozie Imo





47. Charles Oladipo Titiloye





48. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar





49. Kingsley Chuku





50. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi





51. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi





52. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir





53. Idowu Omotunde Benson





54. Kolawole James Olowookere





55. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam





56. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan





57. Omosanya Atilola Popoola





58. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide





59. Emonye Oga Adekwu





60. Aderemi Oguntoye





61. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun





62. Abdul Adamu





63. Theodore Okey Ezeobi





64. Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar





65. Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor





66. Kaka Shehu Lawan





67. Abba Muhammed





68. Wendy Nwenenda Kuku





69. Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho





70. Okechukwu George Edeze





71. Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi





72. Gyang Yaya Zi





73. Idris Abubakar





74. George Ibrahim





75. Boonyameen Babajide Lawal





76. Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo





77. Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu





78. Uchenna Uzo Njoku





79. Paul Babatunde Daudu





80. Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli





81. Yusuf F. Olatunji Ogunrinde





82. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke





83. Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola





84. Yunus Abdulsalam





85. Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo





86. Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi



The successful academic applicant is Prof. Ganiu Oke Adeyemi.

As new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, these lawyers are expected to uphold the highest standards of the profession, serving as role models for their peers and the younger generation.



