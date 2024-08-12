Bandits Ambush , Kill Soldiers In Sokoto

Bandits have ambushed soldiers on patrol in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing four of them.

Two others were also injured during the attack which occurred this weekend.

The member, representing Gudu at the state House of Assembly, Yahya Gudu who confirmed the attack said the assailants burnt down two patrol vehicles of the operatives.

“Yes it is truth, some gunmen ambushed soldiers on patrol along Kukurau-Bangi road on Saturday and killed four of them while two others were injured. They also burnt down their patrol vehicles,” he said.

The member, who described the development as disheartening, said after notifying Governor Ahmed Aliyu about the attack, reinforcement had since been sent to the area same.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits were seen passing through their area on 20 motorcycles.

“Each motorcycle was carrying two well armed bandits. They didn’t touch or kidnap anybody in our community. They just passed and the next thing we heard were sounds of gunshots.

“It was later that, we discovered they laid an ambush for the security operatives patrolling the area and killed four of them. Their bodies were later recovered by their colleagues and carried away.

“About a week ago, the bandits while pursuing vigilantes, killed seven persons in our community. They are still in that bush. There is a stream where they met and discussed everyday. We used to tell security operatives about their presence but they have not being responsive. May be because the bandits are using more sophisticated weapons,” he said

When contacted, the spokesman of the Sokoto state Police Command, ASP Rufa’i Ahmed, referred reporters to the Public Relations Officer of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ikechukwu Eze,who could not be reached on phone.