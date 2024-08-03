Atiku Condemns IGBO MUST GO Campaign In Lagos, Call For Arrest Of Promoters

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a social media campaign tagged #IgboMustGo, calling for Lagosians and people of the South-West to forcefully chase out Igbo people from Lagos and other South-West states from August 20 to 30, 2024.

The campaign which is being sponsored by a group called as ‘Lagospedia’ which has been in the forefront of spewing hatred for other tribes living and doing businesses in the South-West, had in a post on X on Thursday, called for Igbo people to be chased out of Lagos.

“Lagosians and every S’West stakeholders should prepare for massive protest of #IgboMustGo from August 20 to 30,” the group wrote.

“They have one month from now to leave and relocate their businesses from all Southwest states. We urge all Yorubas living in the S’East to return home,” the Lagospedia group added.

But in a statement on his X handle on Friday, Atiku described the campaign as deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to Nigeria’s principles of unity and coexistence.

He called on the government to take immediate action against those inciting ethnic hatred.

“The recent call on X (formerly Twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation,” the former VP said.

“Such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers our peace and security, as our Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

“History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively.

“I call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. It is imperative to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence.

“The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences,” he noted.

Atiku also argued that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and that the country must resist any efforts to sow discord among its people.

“Lagos and the Southwest have long been melting pots of cultures where individuals from various backgrounds contribute to our collective growth and development. The Igbo community, along with all other ethnic groups, is an integral part of this vibrant mosaic.

“I urge all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously.

“The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security.

“It is alarming that, five days after this threat emerged, there has been a troubling silence. -AA