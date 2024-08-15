Abia Governor Reshuffles Cabinet , Swears In New Commissioners

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has assigned Portfolios to the Newly Appointed Commissioners who were sworn-in yesterday.

The Governor further effected a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet and created a few more ministries.

The New Composition of the State Executive Council is as follows:

1. Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna -  Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner For Justice. 

2. Prince Uzo Nwachukwu - Hon. Commissioner Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.

3. Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu - Hon. Commissioner for Finance.

4. Mr. Kingsley Anosike - Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Planning.

5. Mr. Okey Kanu - Hon. Commissioner for Information 

6. Mr. Goodluck Ubochi - Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

7. Prof. Uche Eme Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

8. Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Health. 

9. Dr. Mrs. Maureen Ijeoma Aghukwa - Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs. 

10. Mrs. Blessing Ngozi Felix - Hon. Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection. 

11. Mr. Philemon A. Ogbonna - Hon. Commissioner for Environment.

12. Prof. Joel F. Ogbonna - Hon.Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources. 

13. Mr. Kingsley Chibueze Nwokocha - Hon. Commissioner for Trade & Commerce.

14. Mr. Mike Akpara - Hon. Commissioner for Industry & SMEs.

15. Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba - Hon. Commissioner for Youth & Sports. 

16. Mr. Mathew Ekwuruibe - Hon. Commissioner for Arts, Culture & Creative Economy. 

17. Mr. David Kalu - Hon. Commissioner for Science, Technology & Innovation.

18. Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije - Hon. Commissioner for Lands & Housing.

19. Engr. Don Otumchere Oti - Hon. Commissioner for Works.

20. Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu - Hon.  Commissioner for Transport. 

21. Engr. Ikechukwu Monday - Hon. Commissioner for Power & Public Utilities. 

22. Comrade Sunny A. Onwuma - Hon. Commissioner for Labour & Productivity. 


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال