Abia Governor Reshuffles Cabinet , Swears In New Commissioners

The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has assigned Portfolios to the Newly Appointed Commissioners who were sworn-in yesterday.

The Governor further effected a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet and created a few more ministries.

The New Composition of the State Executive Council is as follows:

1. Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna - Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner For Justice.

2. Prince Uzo Nwachukwu - Hon. Commissioner Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.

3. Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu - Hon. Commissioner for Finance.

4. Mr. Kingsley Anosike - Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Planning.

5. Mr. Okey Kanu - Hon. Commissioner for Information

6. Mr. Goodluck Ubochi - Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

7. Prof. Uche Eme Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

8. Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Health.

9. Dr. Mrs. Maureen Ijeoma Aghukwa - Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs.

10. Mrs. Blessing Ngozi Felix - Hon. Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection.

11. Mr. Philemon A. Ogbonna - Hon. Commissioner for Environment.

12. Prof. Joel F. Ogbonna - Hon.Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

13. Mr. Kingsley Chibueze Nwokocha - Hon. Commissioner for Trade & Commerce.

14. Mr. Mike Akpara - Hon. Commissioner for Industry & SMEs.

15. Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba - Hon. Commissioner for Youth & Sports.

16. Mr. Mathew Ekwuruibe - Hon. Commissioner for Arts, Culture & Creative Economy.

17. Mr. David Kalu - Hon. Commissioner for Science, Technology & Innovation.

18. Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije - Hon. Commissioner for Lands & Housing.

19. Engr. Don Otumchere Oti - Hon. Commissioner for Works.

20. Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu - Hon. Commissioner for Transport.

21. Engr. Ikechukwu Monday - Hon. Commissioner for Power & Public Utilities.

22. Comrade Sunny A. Onwuma - Hon. Commissioner for Labour & Productivity.



