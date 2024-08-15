Abia Governor Reshuffles Cabinet , Swears In New Commissioners

The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has assigned Portfolios to the Newly Appointed Commissioners who were sworn-in yesterday.
The Governor further effected a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet and created a few more ministries.
The New Composition of the State Executive Council is as follows:
1. Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna - Honourable Attorney General & Commissioner For Justice.
2. Prince Uzo Nwachukwu - Hon. Commissioner Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.
3. Mr. Uwaoma Ukandu - Hon. Commissioner for Finance.
4. Mr. Kingsley Anosike - Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Planning.
5. Mr. Okey Kanu - Hon. Commissioner for Information
6. Mr. Goodluck Ubochi - Hon. Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.
7. Prof. Uche Eme Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education.
8. Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche - Hon. Commissioner for Health.
9. Dr. Mrs. Maureen Ijeoma Aghukwa - Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs.
10. Mrs. Blessing Ngozi Felix - Hon. Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection.
11. Mr. Philemon A. Ogbonna - Hon. Commissioner for Environment.
12. Prof. Joel F. Ogbonna - Hon.Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources.
13. Mr. Kingsley Chibueze Nwokocha - Hon. Commissioner for Trade & Commerce.
14. Mr. Mike Akpara - Hon. Commissioner for Industry & SMEs.
15. Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba - Hon. Commissioner for Youth & Sports.
16. Mr. Mathew Ekwuruibe - Hon. Commissioner for Arts, Culture & Creative Economy.
17. Mr. David Kalu - Hon. Commissioner for Science, Technology & Innovation.
18. Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije - Hon. Commissioner for Lands & Housing.
19. Engr. Don Otumchere Oti - Hon. Commissioner for Works.
20. Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu - Hon. Commissioner for Transport.
21. Engr. Ikechukwu Monday - Hon. Commissioner for Power & Public Utilities.
22. Comrade Sunny A. Onwuma - Hon. Commissioner for Labour & Productivity.