Abducted Policeman Dies In Kidnappers Custody

The mobile police officer who was abducted around Kampani community in Bashar District of Wase local government are of Plateau State has been found dead.

The policeman and a soldier who were part of a security team fighting bandits terrorising a community which shares border with Taraba State, were ambushed around Kampani community.

While the soldier escaped, the policeman was not so lucky.

Sources from Wase town confirmed the latest development , saying the lifeless body of the policeman was found in a bush at Bangalala, on Sunday.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to react to the inquiry on the development as at the time of filing this report.

CKNNews reports that in recent times, various communities in Wase local government area have been attacked by bandits.

On May 21, 2024, it was reported how bandits attacked Zurak community, killing over 40 villagers and injuring many including vigilantes who were supporting security personnel to restore law and order in the area.