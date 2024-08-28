2024 Guber Poll : Edo PDP Decries Harassment, Intimidation Of Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has decried the harassment of its members by policemen.

A statement by Matthew A Iduoriyekemwen, Director General Asue/Ogie Campaign Management Council, said these policemen arrested Mr Amos Tom, and Hon. Kingsley Osahon, Councillor representing Ward 10 in Esan North East Local Government Area, along with others whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

The party alleged tha they have compiled a list of prominent PDP chieftains across the three senatorial districts for arrest.

The goal, according to PDP, is to weaken the party of the governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

Among the names believed to be on the list are, Chief Odion Olaye, Chief Francis Inegbiniki, Chief B. Olukoga, Mr Festus Osaigbovo,Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area, among others whose identities have yet to be confirmed.

The statement reads: “It is rather unfortunate that while the PDP is diligently working, moving from ward to ward and local government to local government actively campaigning across various platforms, articulating their programmes and initiatives for the people of Edo State, the APC is attempting to weaponize the police against the people because they know they have a defective and unmarketable candidate and cannot win under any circumstance in a free, fair and credible election.





“Their only strategy is to harass and intimidate opposition parties into submission in their quest to secure electoral victory through subterfuge.

The Police officers, who are being compromised must remember that they are funded by tax payer’s money and must not allow themselves to be used against the people, in pursuit of their selfish political gains. The Nigeria Police is for all Nigerians and not for some powerful members of the ruling Party at the Federal Government.

“At the rally held in one of the Senatorial districts, the former deputy hovernor was boasting and issuing threats to the PDP, daring them to come out that day if they have two “heads”.

“It is pertinent to note that the days in which political parties win elections by wanton intimidation are far gone and Edo people are going to stand firm in resistance to any form of harassment and intimidation by any group or persons, no matter how highly placed.

“We also want to categorically state that the Nigeria Police Force is not on the ballot for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, as it now appears to us that we are now contesting against the APC/ The Nigeria Police.

“It is therefore, important that they, in the interest of peace and security in the state and country, read the mood of the nation and conduct themselves professionally as we approach the elections and ensure that they maintain law and order which is their constitutional responsibility.

“We believe that this devious resort to harassment and intimidation is a recipe for anarchy and we are therefore, calling on the Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and other security agencies to step in and stop these harassments and intimidation to prevent a descent to anarchy in the State.

“We also call on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), other stakeholders and the international community to turn their attention to Edo State and take note of this rather disturbing pattern of harassment and intimidation in the build-up to the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 21.

“Efforts must be intensified to monitor activities leading up to the elections to ensure that government institutions, especially the police, do not undermine the wishes of the people at the polls.

“As a responsible party and campaign Organization, we shall continue to abide by the rules of engagement as spelt out in the constitution and the Electoral Act. We will continue to market our candidates to the Edo People and resist every form of harassment and intimidation by any institution or agency of government.

“Edo people will come out en-masse to show their resolve to remain under the umbrella of the PDP in the State by casting their votes for the party’s candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and will stay to defend their votes, and no amount of threat, intimidation and harassment will stop the people or hinder the defeat that awaits the APC at the polls.”