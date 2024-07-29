Woman Arrested For Attempting To Sell Off Three-year-old Daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old woman, identified as Yetunde Gbadebo, for attempting to sell her three-year-old daughter on Aladiye Street in Sagamu.

Our correspondent gathered on Sunday that the incident occurred at about 10:00 on July 25, 2024.

It was learnt from a police source at the command that the suspect was caught while negotiating a N700,000 price for the toddler with a 38-year-old man identified as Sunday None.

A team of police detectives from the Sagamu Division stormed the area after a resident reported witnessing the duo during the negotiation.

During interrogation, the spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, stated that Gbadebo denied the allegation, while None had confessed to the crime.

She said, “The woman was about to sell her three-year-old daughter to another suspect. A resident who saw the two suspects negotiating the price approached our station in Sagamu to report what she saw.

“The Sagamu Police Division detached a team of detectives who stormed the scene and arrested the two suspects. The man has confessed to the crime.

“The case will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department as soon preliminary findings are concluded.”

In January 2024, a similar incident happened in which a 38-year-old woman, identified as Chinyere Chukwu, was arrested in Anambra State for attempting to sell her two sons, aged nine and seven.

The suspect allegedly conspired with her eldest daughter, Joy Chukwu, 17, to sell the minors to Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, who posed as a buyer after receiving a tip-off.