Why Ooni Banned All Market Associations In Ile Ife

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Apparently dissatisfied with the current skyrocketing of foodstuffs and other commodities in the market, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has read out riot acts to market men and women in the ancient city.

The monarch lamented the high cost of foodstuffs and many other commodities that are plunging citizens into untold hardship.

Oba Ogunwusi also ordered that a portion of pepper should henceforth be sold between the rate of N100 and N200. 

He also warned those selling seven cups of foodstuffs as a congo to residents to desist, stressing that anyone caught would be banished from the town.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke through his chiefs on Friday, canceled all market associations, saying that traders were free to sell at their own prices.

“Also, anyone who threatens or coerces another to sell their foodstuffs or goods at a particular price will be dealt with. Everyone should sell at their own price, He said.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال