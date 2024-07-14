Why Ooni Banned All Market Associations In Ile Ife

Apparently dissatisfied with the current skyrocketing of foodstuffs and other commodities in the market, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has read out riot acts to market men and women in the ancient city.

The monarch lamented the high cost of foodstuffs and many other commodities that are plunging citizens into untold hardship.

Oba Ogunwusi also ordered that a portion of pepper should henceforth be sold between the rate of N100 and N200.

He also warned those selling seven cups of foodstuffs as a congo to residents to desist, stressing that anyone caught would be banished from the town.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke through his chiefs on Friday, canceled all market associations, saying that traders were free to sell at their own prices.

“Also, anyone who threatens or coerces another to sell their foodstuffs or goods at a particular price will be dealt with. Everyone should sell at their own price, He said.