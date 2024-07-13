Update : Plateau Govt Confirm 22 Death From Collapsed School Building, 132 Injured

A total of 22 victims lost their lives while 132 sustained injuries in the collapsed school building in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Friday morning.

CKNNews reports that Saints Academy, a secondary school in Jos, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.

In a statement, the state Commissioner for Information and communication, Hon Musa Ashom, said the casualty figure was as of 6pm.

“Current Situation as of 6:00 pm Friday evening, 154 people have been rescued from the debris. Sadly, 22 individuals have been confirmed deceased.

“Injured students and staff are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos. Breakdown of Hospital admissions and fatalities shows in Plateau State Specialist Hospital (PSSH) 39 hospitalized and 3 deaths.

“In Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital 32 hospitalized and 5 deaths. From Bingham University Teaching Hospital 55 hospitalized and 14 deaths.

“In Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) 6 hospitalized and 0 deaths. Total: 132 hospitalized and 22 deaths, a grand total of 154 victims.

“Plateau State Government activated emergency response protocols immediately upon notification of the incident. Emergency services, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Red Cross, security agencies, and Healthcare professionals who have been working collaboratively in search, rescue and resuscitation efforts.

“To ensure prompt medical attention, the government has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment.

“The Governor Barrister Mutfwang has specifically instructed these hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse. The government emphasizes the importance of adhering to established safety standards in building construction.”

Citing Executive Order 003, the government urged schools and other facility owners with structural concerns to close their facilities immediately.

He said the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) would conduct inspections to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“A thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway. On behalf of the Plateau State Government, our hearts ache for the families who have lost loved ones in this terrible tragedy.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and offer our unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to ensuring the best possible medical care for the injured and will conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. The safety and well-being of our citizens, especially our children, is our top priority. We urge all schools to strictly adhere to safety regulations and obtain necessary clearances from the JMDB before construction.”