Update : Date Toll From Jos Collapsed School Building Rise To 16

The death toll from the ruins of a secondary school building that collapsed in Plateau State has risen to 16 persons and leaving dozens of others injured.

Activities at Saints Academy and its immediate environment in Busa Buji, Jos North, were disrupted on Friday morning when the school’s two-story building caved in on students and their teachers.

The collapse trapped more than 70 pupils, witnesses said, transforming a peaceful educational environment into a scene of chaos.

Panicked and desperate residents quickly descended on the scene to provide help as screams for help rent the air. They were joined by emergency workers to battle the rubble to rescue those trapped underneath.

The students were writing their exams when the building collapsed

Some of those who have been rushed to the hospitals are in urgent need of blood transfusions as the hospitals battle to treat them