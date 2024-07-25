Tinubu Meets With APC Governors Amidst Protest Threats

President Bola Tinubu and Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are presently holding a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

CKNNews reliably gathered that the meeting is not unconnected with efforts by the government to stop the planned nationwide protest.

Since the news of the protest broke, government has been putting in place measures to pacify aggrieved Nigerians.

Recently, President Tinubu asked those planning to protest to shelve the idea and await his government’s response to their grievances.

It was gathered that after a closed-door meeting of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) in Abuja, last night, their Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, had said they were inviting the organizers of the planned protest to discuss the issue and what their grievances are.

He said, “We don’t know what they are protesting for. We invite all of them to sit down with us in a room so we can discuss and agree on the issues, what they are and proffer solutions.

“We as a body, we are committed to the unity of the country, we are committed to whatever thing that makes Nigerians live better lives, bring prosperity, jobs to be created for young boys and girls who graduated to be employed.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Governors who arrived in the Villa in a Bus were immediately ushered into the President’s office.

Among those sighted were Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Uba Sani, (Kaduna), and Bassey Otu, (Cross River).







