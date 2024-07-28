Telecom Companies Allegedly Trying To Sabotage Mass Protest...Ebun Adegboruwa

SABOTAGE BY TELECOMS COMPANIES

For the past few days, some telecom companies have been disconnecting their subscribers for very flimsy and untenable reasons. Some allege lack of NIN registration or linking while some didn’t not give any reason at all.

This action is coming on the heels of the proposed struggle of the people against hunger, poverty, suffering and the suffocating economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

From all indications, it wouid seem that the underlying target of the telecom companies is to limit the reach of their customers in order to restrict access and thus frustrate the protests.

The contract between a telecom company and its subscribers is sacrosanct and should not be tampered with arbitrarily.

Sufficient information and opportunity should be given for subscribers to remedy any alleged breach or error.

So many telephone users deploy their numbers for their businesses and other lawful engagements, not to talk those who may have medical and health related emergencies.

The NCC is urged to look into this and come to the rescue of the subscribers.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

28/07/2024