Sowore Publish List Of Those He Alleged To Be Inciting Nigerians To Riot

SaharaReporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore has listed the following leaders as those inciting Nigerian youths to protest

He posted the list on his verified social media handle

This is the list of those inciting the public to riot, they are as follows:

1. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu

2. Senator Godswill Akpabio

3. Yemi Cardoso- CBN Governor

4. IG of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

5. Chairman of EFCC

6. GMD of NNPC

8. The Chief of the Nigerian Navy

9. The Comptroller General of Customs

10. The judges who receive bribes to pervert the course of justice across our courtrooms.

11. Chairman, @inecnigeria