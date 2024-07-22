Sowore Publish List Of Those He Alleged To Be Inciting Nigerians To Riot

byCKN NEWS -
0


 SaharaReporters Publisher Omoyele Sowore has listed the following leaders as those inciting Nigerian youths to protest

He posted the list on his verified social media handle 

This is the list of those inciting the public to riot, they are  as follows:

1. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu

2. Senator Godswill Akpabio 

3. Yemi Cardoso- CBN Governor 

4. IG of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

5. Chairman of EFCC

6. GMD of NNPC

8. The Chief of the Nigerian Navy 

9. The Comptroller General of Customs 

10. The judges who receive bribes to pervert the course of justice across our courtrooms.

11. Chairman, @inecnigeria  

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال