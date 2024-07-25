Revealed: How Policemen Tracked Billionaire Kidnappers In Lagos Through Phone Conversations

As if in a movie, the conversation between the leader of recently killed billionaire kidnappers in Lagos, said to be a Nollywood actor/producer, Prince Henry Ode and another member of the notorious gang planted at the market on the day of their operation, has been exposed.

Police sources said they had stationed one of their members inside the popular auto spare parts market on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos, to monitor the movement of their target, hours before they struck at the market.

It was learned that he was giving them minute by minute information on the movement of their victim, and when it was ripe to strike, he gave the go-ahead information.

It was gathered that details of their conversation emerged after detectives at the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Special Squad led by Kehinde Oni unearthed vital digital and electronic information about their preparation for the operation, during which the squad swooped on them and in an exchange of fire, they were neutralised.

It learned that the hoodlums had arrived the market not knowing that they were being watched by detectives, who were personally selected by state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, strategically stationed.

Intelligence revealed that a voice recorded message was going on between the popular Nollywood actor and a yet-to-be-identified member of the gang posted to the market to monitor their victim.

The voice-recorded conversation in Igbo language ran thus:

Actor: How far, is he out now? Which road leads to that place, is it through airport or 7/8?

Member: I don’t know the road he uses. I am still watching him. Where are you people now? Have you taken off? He has entered his car, no time.

Actor: Do you know your problem? You are never calculative. You are a drunk. Drink will make you not to achieve anything in life. So you have the compass about the man’s movement and you did not tell us earlier? Continue drinking.

All I want is for you to give me the information I need. After we must have succeeded and given you your share, you can finish it on drinks, no wahalla. How many times did I call you? We don dey come.

Member: Please don’t be angry with me, no vex. You know how Ladipo is now.

Actor: Be careful and know how you are picking calls, be careful oooo.

Member: That’s what I am doing and you said I was drunk. I am always very careful. Please forgive me. I always step out each time I want to answer your call, biko (please).

Actor: No wahalla, just hold your phone steady. Monitor the guy. Let me know all his movement.

Member: I have heard, no Valhalla.

Actor: We are on our way. We are at Bucknor.

Member: Where exactly are you people? What is happening? I need to know how far. The man is still there. I am still in the market. You know they are about closing for the day. I don’t want to attract unnecessary attention.

Meanwhile, more revelations emerged with details of how the killed Nollywood actor, identified as Prince Ode had cleverly avoided both arrest and prying eyes of members of the public after abducting their victims.

Sources said unknown to his colleagues in the industry, he normally dumps his victims in another wing of their location and most of the time, he plays the role of either a sharp shooter or a lone ranger which involved handling weapons.

Sources said some of his victims revealed that they always hear noise of rehearsals from where they were confined and most times, they will hear many people talking loudly followed with laughters.

At press time, it was gathered that detectives were still making frantic efforts to unravel names of all the dead kidnappers, including their background and other necessary information about them.

According to sources, “It is only then that we will be able to tell the world their identities and it will not be long.”

Vanguard News







