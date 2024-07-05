Police Rescue Pregnant Teenager From Committing Suicide In Lagos

A 19-year-old pregnant girl, who was on the verge of committing suicide has been rescued by police officers attached to Ikorodu Area Command, Lagos.

The girl, said to be eight months pregnant, called one of her bosom friends, lamenting that she was fed up with life after the boy that impregnated her abandoned her.

Worse still, she was said to have expressed worries that the woman she was working for as a Point of Sale, POS, operator in Ikorodu area was threatening to arrest her after she was duped of N100,000 by a customer.

It was learned that when the Area Commander in Ikorodu, Mr. Musendique Orobiyi got privilege information about threats by the helpless girl to take her life, he swung into action and detailed a team of female detectives to locate the girl and save her life.

The detectives later traced her to Iyana-Iyesi in Ogun State, where she was on the verge of drinking a bottle of sniper she bought earlier.

They, subsequently, rescued and took her to Ikorodu Area Command from where they gave her all the necessary guidance, including feeding and changing her clothes before handing her over to the gender unit at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, Ikeja.

The victim (name withheld) who spoke to Vanguard on phone, lamented that life has been unfair to her.

According to her, “My trouble started after I got pregnant for my boyfriend, who subsequently denied the pregnancy and later moved out of where he lived around Oshodi.

“When we were dating, he said he loved me and that he wants to marry me, but immediately I got pregnant and informed him, he denied me. As if that was not enough trouble for me, I was duped of N100,000, where I worked as a POS attendant. Someone used fake alert to defraud me.

“I don’t have anyone. I am eight months pregnant, yet I haven’t gone to antenatal once. I don’t know the gender of my baby because I don’t have the funds to go to any clinic. Life has been difficult for me, there’s nobody to help me. My parents are divorced and I don’t know their whereabouts.

“I don’t know that the police can help like this. They brought me to Ikorodu and while I was there, they were contributing money to feed and clothe me. Their Area Commander was marvellous. He made sure I was very well treated.

“Initially, I thought it was the woman I was working with that wanted to arrest me but when I came here, I discovered that they were all very sympathetic and helped me a lot. It has changed my mind about taking my life.”

Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident.