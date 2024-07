Veteran and multiple awards winning actor Richard Mofe Damijo has taken his acting career to the next level with a yet to be titled movie

The actor is actor is acting the role of Inspector General of Police

He posted the pictures on social media wtith the tag





"The police is your FRIEND… or maybe not.

Get ready for ‘Force Empire,’ a new film by Ndy Akan, featuring myself, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Mercy Aigbe, and Segun Arinze. In cinemas August 23, 2024!"