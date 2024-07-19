Philip Shaibu Under Gun Attack One Day After ‘Reinstatement’ As Deputy Gov

Comrade Philip Shaibu, impeached but reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, came under gun attack in Benin City, capital of Edo State, on Thursday.

Shaibu, whose impeachment was voided by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, had returned to Edo from Abuja when his convoy was attacked.

He was in company of the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, when the assailants who reportedly killed a policeman in their convoy, struck.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the incident occurred on Airport Road, when Okpebholo and several others, arrived the city from Abuja aboard a chartered flight.

It was not immediately known if Okpebholo was wounded, but he is said to be hospitalized in an undisclosed hospital in Benin City.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Wednesday voided the impeachment of Shaibu as the state deputy governor by the state House of Assembly.

The House of Assembly, however, in a statement, said it had appealed the judgement.

The gunmen, in a vehicle, at the exit gate of the airport, were said to have opened fire on the convoy, which led to a reprisal by the armed security details attached to the APC candidate and Shaibu.

The incident forced shops and offices to hurriedly shot down, while majority of motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered to safety.

When contacted, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Edo said the incident was being investigated.

“It is premature for the police to confirm at this time until the investigation is concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, a check showed that security had been strengthened at the premises of the state Deputy Governor, Godwins Omobayo located at Osadebey Avenue, near the airport, in Benin to forestall any attack on him.

In a statement on Thursday, Edo Government, alleged that it had observed the level of wanton destruction perpetrated by thugs working in connivance with the former deputy governor.

Chris Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation alleged that Shaibu led thugs have unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens in the guise of enforcing the judgment reinstating him to office.

“We want to reiterate that Shaibu will face the consequences of violence that he has resorted to in pursuit of his aim to return to the Government House even when he is aware that a stay of execution of the judgement has been filed,” he said.

The Commissioner enjoined the general public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses as government restore peace to the ancient city.

However, efforts to get the reaction of Shaibu proved abortive.

But a statement by Mr Godswill Inegbe, an aide to Okpebholo, said his principal was attacked by the gunmen.

“During the unprovoked attack, three mobile policemen attached to the security detail of Sen. Okpebholo were injured with bullet wounds, while one of the policemen has been feared dead,” Inegbe said.

According to him, Okpebholo is at this moment admitted in an undisclosed hospital in Benin for medical attention with other members of the entourage.

(NAN)








