Peter Obi Mourns Ifeanyi Ubah

Peter Obi wrote





I received a rude shock this morning, the news of the death of my dear younger brother, and Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. We were all together on July 12, at the burial of Mr. Chieloka Ubajekwe in Nnewi, Anambra State.





Senator Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch, to which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date as I already had several engagements for the day.





During our discussions on the state of the nation, he told me that he now understands my commitment to the progress of humanity and that he aligns with it. He assured me that, despite our party differences, we would work together as a family, in serving our people.





Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, via which he cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and health and pulling people out of poverty.





I urged him to continue in that direction. May God Almighty who called him home, at this time, forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the entire Anambra South Senatorial District; Anambra State; Nigeria; and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. God Almighty protect and bless his family always.





