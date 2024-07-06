Ojota Secondary School 84 Set Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Refurbishes Snr School Block ( Pictures)

40 YEARS OF LEAVING SCHOOL..WE PUMPED THE CHAMPAGNE

It was a nostalgic feeling when my set of 1984 met yesterday in Lagos to celebrate our 40 years anniversary of graduating from Ojota Secondary School Lagos

On ground to celebrate with us were some of our members from across the country , including those from USA and Ghana

The day began with the Commissioning of the Senior Secondary School block which was refurbished and repainted by our set

Mr Adigun , the School Principal in an emotional speech said that they have been praying for this for over 10 years

From there we moved over to somewhere in Ikeja for our luncheon

The day was full of emotions and banterings

We also took out time to pray for the souls of some of our departed classmates

May God grant them peace

This was our first physical meeting in 40 years but we've agreed to make this regularl now , atleast once in a year

We've also elected a new executive led by Pastor Odaro Osayande of Covenant University to superintend over the affairs of the set

God bless OSSO

Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Deputy Senior Prefect 1984 Set , Ojota Secondary School, Lagos

Pictures





















NATIONAL PROJECT COMMITTEE

July 5th, 2024

CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION

We are delighted to extend our sincerest gratitude to the 1984 set for their remarkable contributions to the refurbishment of our alma mater's building. Your selfless efforts and unwavering commitment to this noble project have significantly enhanced the infrastructure of our esteemed institution.

Please accept our heartfelt appreciation for your dedication and hard work.

Signed,

Korede Salami

Chairman, National Project Committee