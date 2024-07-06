Ojota Secondary School 84 Set Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Refurbishes Snr School Block ( Pictures)

40 YEARS OF LEAVING SCHOOL..WE PUMPED THE CHAMPAGNE
It was a nostalgic feeling when my set of 1984 met yesterday in Lagos to celebrate our 40 years anniversary of graduating from Ojota Secondary School Lagos
On ground to celebrate with us were some of our members from across the country , including those from USA and Ghana
The day began with the Commissioning of the Senior Secondary School block which was refurbished and repainted by our set
Mr Adigun , the School Principal in an emotional speech said that they have been praying for this for over 10 years
From there we moved over to somewhere in Ikeja for our luncheon
The day was full of emotions and banterings
We also took out time to pray for the souls of some of our departed classmates
May God grant them peace
This was our first physical meeting in 40 years but we've agreed to make this regularl now , atleast once in a year
We've also elected a new executive led by Pastor Odaro Osayande of Covenant University to superintend over the affairs of the set
God bless OSSO
Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Deputy Senior Prefect 1984 Set , Ojota Secondary School, Lagos
Pictures
NATIONAL PROJECT COMMITTEE
July 5th, 2024
CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION
We are delighted to extend our sincerest gratitude to the 1984 set for their remarkable contributions to the refurbishment of our alma mater's building. Your selfless efforts and unwavering commitment to this noble project have significantly enhanced the infrastructure of our esteemed institution.
Please accept our heartfelt appreciation for your dedication and hard work.
Signed,
Korede Salami
Chairman, National Project Committee