Nnamdi Kanu’s Health Deteriorating, Needs Medical Assistance ... Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has raised concerns about Kanu’s health and alleged denial of medical care by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ejimakor shared these claims on X.com following a visit to Kanu on Monday.

According to him, Kanu appeared unwell during the visit, showing symptoms including shortness of breath, low blood pressure, and general malaise.

Ejimakor wrote: “Yesterday, during our visitation with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we found him ill, with shortness of breath, low BP, and general malaise.

“For this reason, he requested to see his doctor, and we submitted a letter in this regard. Today, the doctor arrived at the DSS but was denied access to him.”

In March, the IPOB urged the Federal Government to release Kanu, citing concerns over his deteriorating health in detention.

His family has also voiced fears about his condition, calling for a cardiologist and appealing to President Bola Tinubu to ensure Kanu receives the necessary medical care to prevent a fatal outcome in DSS custody.

