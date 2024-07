The wife of Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, Hajiya Zainab Garba, is dead.

The deceased was said to have died at a hospital in Minna on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, expressed sadness over the death, describing it as a great loss to the State.

Bago prayed Allah to grant her Aljanatul firdaus and give the husband the fortitude to bear the loss.