Missing UNN Female Student Found Dead Within School Premises

A 100-level female student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State has been found dead.

The deceased identified as Favour Okenyi was said to be a student in the department of medical laboratory science of the university.

She reportedly went missing on Tuesday after attending her chemistry practical.

Her corpse was found at the back of Eni-Njoku male hostel within the university premises on Friday evening.

A video clip which showed the corpse dumped inside what appeared to be a gutter has been circulating online.

The lifeless body of Favour was said to be discovered by some students.

While filming the corpse, the students also questioned the gender of the deceased.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the university, Okwun Omeaku, said the institution’s management was shocked by the discovery.

In a statement on Sunday, Omeaku said the university management was collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to him, uncovering the circumstances behind the student’s death would help the university to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the institution.

The spokesperson said: “The university administration is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic death of such a promising young student.