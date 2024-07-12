LGA : ALGON , Nigerians Praise Supreme Court , Governors Studying Verdict

The Director General of the Association of Local Government in Nigeria (ALGON), Itiako Ikpokpo, said the ruling of the Supreme Court on LGA Autonomy is a win-win outcome, enabling people to hold local government chairmen accountable as funds will go directly to them.

He said: “The Nigerian people will enjoy the benefit of good governance. This has been in the clamour for a long time and it is not personal.”

He said ALGON sees the decision as a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and accountability of local government administration across the country.

It’s victory for Nigerians – Atiku, NULGE, others

Reacting, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the judgment as a win for the people of Nigeria.

“The court’s ruling is a step in the right direction and a major corrective action in greasing the wheels of national development across the country,” he said.

Atiku criticized the previous policy of consolidating local councils’ revenues into state government accounts, describing it as politically motivated and detrimental to development.

On its part, the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) expressed similar sentiments, stating that over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s problems will be addressed following the ruling.

Ambali Olatunji, the National President of NULGE, emphasized the potential for financial integrity and development at the local government level.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, he said: “We hope there will be financial integrity at the local government levels and all financial transactions will be tracked. We will be working with anti-corruption agencies to ensure growth and development. So, we are happy and it is a fulfilment of long-awaited dreams and the struggle in the last 15 years has come to a victorious end.”

Also, the Arewa Think Tank welcomed the judgment as a victory for Nigerians and urged state governors to accept the decision in good faith.

In a statement by its Chief Convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the group described the ruling as a means to ensure rapid development at the local government level.

Yakubu said: “It is a ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ judgement that is meant to ensure rapid development at the local government levels because local government is an intermediary player between the federal authority and the grassroots in the country.”

Citizens outline priority

Meanwhile, citizens across Nigeria are expressing their views on how allocated funds should be utilized to enhance grassroots development.

In Benue State, Emmanuel Azege, a staff member of Ukum Local Government Council, hailed the court’s decision as a long overdue development.

“We appreciate the Supreme Court judgment,” he stated, emphasizing the need to prioritize security in Ukum, which faces significant challenges.

Azege advocated for investments in security infrastructure to address local concerns effectively. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of enhancing education through the construction of more classrooms and linking local markets with culverts, alongside upgrading local clinics.

In Kano, Musa Saleh Baba, an employee of Kano Municipal Local Government Council, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, foreseeing it as a catalyst for transformative change at the grassroots level.

Another Kano resident, Tukur Muntari echoed this sentiment, believing that direct funding would empower council chairmen to act independently and efficiently.

However, Hauwa Elyakub, a rural development expert, cautioned that while the court’s decision is commendable, systemic reforms are essential at the local government level.Gove

She pointed out deficiencies in governance and suggested that autonomy should be accompanied by comprehensive reforms to ensure effective decision-making and accountability.

“These reforms are crucial. Improving governance practices will lay the foundation for effective utilization of financial autonomy, thereby benefiting local communities,” she emphasized.

Governors to review decision

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo said that governors would meet to review the judgment, but emphasized the importance of resources reaching the grassroots and promoting accountability and transparency in public resource utilization.

Soludo, who briefed State House correspondents after a meeting between governors of President Tinubu, added that, “I mean, the Supreme Court is the final authority and I am a democrat. I believe in the rule of law. And once the Supreme Court has spoken, it has spoken. And I understand, I mean, tonight (Thursday), I think the Governors Forum is meeting to review this.”

He added that there is a need for resources to reach the real grassroots to ensure people’s money works for them at all levels of government.

When asked about the situation in Anambra, where litigations have hampered local government elections, Soludo assured that efforts are ongoing to address these issues and conduct necessary elections. He reiterated the commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in public resource utilization, which is essential for lifting the burden of the common man.