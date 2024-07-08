Kwara Ritualist Arrested While Attempting To Slaughter 10 Year Old Boy

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old ritualist while attempting to slaughter a 10-year-old boy hawking pepper in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The suspect identified as Isiaka Adeniyi was arrested on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024, at the Oke-Foma area in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The incident which was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, in a statement on Sunday said the suspect allegedly lured the hawker (name withheld) into a room under the pretext of attempting to buy pepper from him.

“According to information received from the police at the C Division, on July 2, 2024, at about 1800 hrs, a report was received from Onidoko Police Post indicating that at about 1730 hrs, an incident occurred in the Abab Oke-Foma area of Ilorin.

“It was reported that a 10-year-old boy (name withheld) resident of Abab area Abayawo, Ilorin, was hawking pepper when he was lured into a room by a suspect identified as Isiaka Adeniyi, aged 46, from Ifedapo Community, Oke-Foma area, Ilorin.

“The suspect allegedly lured the victim under the pretext of purchasing pepper but instead covered the victim’s face with a cloth and attempted to slaughter him with a knife.

“Thanks to the swift action of vigilant community members, the suspect was apprehended and brought to the station.

Preliminary investigation is underway, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough and discreet investigation”, the PPRO said.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaiya, commended the proactive efforts of the community members in apprehending the suspect and ensuring that justice was served in the grievous matter.

“We urge the public to remain calm as we continue our investigation and assure them that the police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety and security of all residents of Kwara State.”