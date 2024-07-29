IGP Egbetokun Replies Deji Adeyanju Accusations

A press statement by Inspector General of Police on allegations by Human Rights Lawyer Deji Adeyanju

RE: POLICE IG ACCUSED OF TRYING TO REWRITE CONSTITUTION: NPF SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT





Educates Adeyanju, Other Accusers on Police's Constitutional Responsibility in Public Order





The Nigeria Police Force hereby addresses the recent accusations made by one activist, Deji Adeyanju, and others via various fora, alleging that the IGP is attempting to rewrite the Constitution by requesting the details of the organizers and leaders of the planned nationwide protests. It is vital to clarify that the IGP has never denied the constitutional right of every citizen to freedom of association and expression, but has rather, at every point, emphasized that the right is that to peaceful assembly and expression. Also, the Nigeria Police holds the responsibility to ensure that any activity, including protests, does not pose a threat to national security.





In this wise, requesting the details of protest organizers and their leaders and the schedules of their protests which include location, period, routes etc, is a standard procedure to facilitate effective communication, ensure the safety of all participants, and prevent any unlawful activities. It is also vital for Deji Adeyanju to note that in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; or for the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons as enshrined in Section 45 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, this request by the IGP is not out of place.





It is essential to know who is planning the assembly (protests) in each state as allowing faceless groups to operate unchecked could jeopardize the peace and stability of the country, and leave us with pains, sorrows and tears as experienced in the 2020 violent EndSARS Protests. If organized labour and other recognized bodies were involved, it would have provided a more structured and safer environment for such public protests.





While the Police urges Mr. Adeyanju and other organizers not to mislead Nigerians. We therefore call on them to join hands in working together to uphold the security and well-being of our nation.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.