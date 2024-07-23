I Don't Want To Talk About Tinubu's Performance For Now...Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has said he intends to keep quiet for now about the performance of the Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Soyinka said this while responding to questions in an interview session by a team from The NEWS magazine in commemoration of his 90th birthday.

The team had asked Soyinka when he would fulfil the promise he made about speaking on the performance of President Tinubu after after the administration marked one year in office.





The literary giant made the promise during his visit to Tinubu in Lagos late last year.





However, the Nobel laureate told the team from TheNews magazine ( Read the full interview HERE) that he knew that there are many people waiting for him to speak about the Tinubu’s administration just for the sake of jumping at his throat, but he will disappoint them by keeping quiet for now.

Soyinka said, “First of all, understand that I don’t live on an alarm clock. And I hope nobody is so naive as to think that on the dot of one year I am going to speak. That’s number one.

“Number two, you asked that question nicely: Do I have anything to say and so on, which is the way it should be. I know that there are some people out there, who are waiting for Wole Soyinka to speak. Whatever he says, they are going to jump at him.





“If you read my Baiting Igbophobia, I narrate a conversation, which was transmitted to me, in which these people sent one of their marching orders to somebody that he should go and deal with me. The man said you know I don’t understand what Soyinka says.





“They told him, Who says you should understand? Any time he opens his mouth, jump in his throat. That’s the way they put it. I’m quoting them. And my response to that, of course, is that I have swallowed more toxic nonsense in my life, anybody who jumps in my throat I would swallow and excrete it in the rear end, and go back to my business normally!





“So, they are there, salivating, waiting for Wole Soyinka to speak. After cutting my American Green Card, I did not announce it for several months, the same way I intend to keep quiet for now and not make any public statement. As far as I am concerned, they can go and commit suicide, wherever they are, or come and jump in my throat as they have been directed. I know those who are waiting. I want to disappoint them.”



