Husband Stabs Wife’s Lawyer Over Divorce Suit

A lawyer, Abayomi Oladire, has reportedly been stabbed by the husband of his client, Kunle Kuteyi, for preparing a divorce suit for his wife against him, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

He was alleged to have used broken bottle to stab the lawyer, while performing his legal duty to the suspect’s wife.

It was gathered that the victim was on his way to a ceremony, when the suspect stopped him and accused him of having an affair with his wife to the extent of helping her file for divorce against him.

An argument reportedly ensued between the suspect and the victim leading to the ugly incident.

An eyewitness said: “He victim was stabbed viciously all over his body and was later rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by sympathizers.”

According to him, the attack on the victim left him bleeding before he was rushed to the hospital.

He said: “We saw the two standing together, and later the suspect hugged the victim and pushed him away. The next thing we saw was the suspect bringing out a broken bottle and started stabbing the victim.”

Speaking on his attack, the lawyer, Oladire, said: “The wife of the suspect brought a judgment to me and said her husband was ordered to pay N2 million by the court to a complainant in a case instituted against them.

“On checking the judgment, I saw that both the husband and wife were asked to pay N2 million each, and I explained this to her.

“She went to the complainant’s lawyer and paid the said amount. Then, she later asked me to prepare divorce papers because her husband had lied to her about the case.





“I prepared the divorce papers, but she later came back to me, saying she was no longer interested because her husband’s family had begged her to forgive him and drop the case.

“I told her that I would inform the judge on the next adjourned date. On the day of the incident, I was going to my sister’s baby naming ceremony when I saw the suspect.

“He said he had been looking for me because I prepared divorce papers for his wife.

“He accused me of dating her and for preparing a divorce letter for her. But I explained to him that his wife had told me she was no longer interested in the divorce and that we were going to withdraw the case on the next adjourned date.

“The suspect hugged me and bit me on my jaw, then brought out a broken bottle and started stabbing me. All I could do was guard myself to prevent him from stabbing me in my neck or other dangerous parts of my body.

“In the course of performing my legal duty, by preparing a divorce for his wife, the suspect attempted to kill me by stabbing me viciously.

“He is walking freely in the town, and all the police stations in Ondo can’t arrest him.”

The police confirmed the incident and said they were searching for the suspect and needed more enforcement to arrest him.



