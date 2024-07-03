Heavy Downpour : Two Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in Lagos as the state battles torrential rain which has triggered flood in many parts of the state.

The building collapsed at No 12 Cameroun Street off Ewenla in Mushin.

The state emergency management agency (LASEMA), in an update on the incident, said upon arrival of the response team at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a newly constructed two storey building collapsed.

Seven (7) people, 3 females and 4 males were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

The Agency search and rescue team have searched the rubble and can confirmed that there is no victim underneath the collapsed building. The area had been cordoned off.


Operation still on going, said Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA.


