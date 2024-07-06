Gunmen Trail Road Safety Officer From Bank , Robbed And Shot Several

Armed robbers on Friday attacked a road safety officer, simply identified as Abu, as he returned from a bank and headed towards his house at Zango in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Abu was disposed of yet to be ascertained sum of money after firing several shots at him.

According to an eyewitness account, the armed robbers trailed the officer who was riding a motorcycle from the bank up to Phase One Lokongoma right in front of the Lokongoma market.

“He was double-crossed by the armed robbers and they started dragging the cross bag containing large sums of money with him and in the process shot him three times in both legs and shoulder,” the source stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, told our correspondent that at exactly 1:30 pm, officers received a distress call and rushed to the scene where Abu lay in a pool of blood after he had been shot in both legs and shoulder.

“He was coming from the bank when a Toyota Camry Ash colour car accosted him and blocked him right in front of Lokongoma market, Phase One in Lokoja, and was disposed of an unspecified sum of money,” he said.

According to Aya, N139,000 was recovered at the scene while the victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention.



