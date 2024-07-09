Flooding , Logistic Problems Cause Of Current Fuel Queues...NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd. has attributed the recent fuel queues in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country to logistics challenges exacerbated by adverse weather conditions and flooding.

According to a statement from Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC Ltd., the disruption of ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, between mother vessels and daughter vessels was caused by a recent thunderstorm.

The inclement weather has also affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs, and the transportation of products to filling stations, leading to a supply chain disruption.

Soneye emphasised that due to the flammability of petroleum products and in compliance with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) regulations, loading petrol during rainstorms and lightning is prohibited.

He noted that adherence to these regulations is crucial to avoiding potential hazards to trucks, filling stations, and human lives.

The situation has been further aggravated by flooding on truck routes, hindering the movement of PMS from coastal areas to Abuja.

NNPC Ltd. is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address these logistics challenges and ensure a steady supply of petrol to the affected areas.

“Loading has already commenced in regions where these issues have lessened, and we expect the situation to improve in the coming days, with full normalcy restored soon,” Soneye stated.

The NNPC has urged motorists to refrain from panic buying and hoarding petroleum products, assuring the public that efforts are underway to restore a seamless fuel supply.