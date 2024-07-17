Fire Kills Kano Commissioner’s Daughter, Sister, Brother’s Wife

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Kano State Commissioner of Higher Education, Yusuf Kofar-Mata, has lost three members of his family to a fire outbreak.

The commissioner announced this on his official Facebook timeline on Wednesday.

The deceased were his daughter, Maimuna; his elder sister, Khadija, and his brother’s wife, Juwairiyya.

It was learnt that the commissioner’s residence in the Kofar-Mata metropolis in Kano was gutted by fire early Wednesday while the family was asleep.

A family source said several valuables were destroyed during the unfortunate incident.

The spokesperson of the state fire service, Abdullahi Saminu, said the level of damage and cause of the inferno could not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, Kofar-Mata expressed grief over the loss of three of his immediate family members.

“Unto Allah we came and to him we shall return. I mourn the loss of my daughter Maimuna (Islam), my senior [elder] sister, Hajiya Khadija, and my brother’s wife, Juwairiyya, who all perished in the fire accident this morning.

“Their funeral prayers will be conducted at 11 am at Kofar-Mata quarters, Kano City today (Wednesday),” he wrote.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال