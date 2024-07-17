Fire Kills Kano Commissioner’s Daughter, Sister, Brother’s Wife





The Kano State Commissioner of Higher Education, Yusuf Kofar-Mata, has lost three members of his family to a fire outbreak.

The commissioner announced this on his official Facebook timeline on Wednesday.

The deceased were his daughter, Maimuna; his elder sister, Khadija, and his brother’s wife, Juwairiyya.

It was learnt that the commissioner’s residence in the Kofar-Mata metropolis in Kano was gutted by fire early Wednesday while the family was asleep.

A family source said several valuables were destroyed during the unfortunate incident.

The spokesperson of the state fire service, Abdullahi Saminu, said the level of damage and cause of the inferno could not be ascertained immediately.

Meanwhile, Kofar-Mata expressed grief over the loss of three of his immediate family members.

“Unto Allah we came and to him we shall return. I mourn the loss of my daughter Maimuna (Islam), my senior [elder] sister, Hajiya Khadija, and my brother’s wife, Juwairiyya, who all perished in the fire accident this morning.

“Their funeral prayers will be conducted at 11 am at Kofar-Mata quarters, Kano City today (Wednesday),” he wrote.