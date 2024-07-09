Family To Sue FMC Abeokuta For Negligence On Women's Death





The family of Iretiogo Akanro, who died during a CT scan at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has said it will sue the hospital for her ‘avoidable’ death.

Alleging negligence, it added it will also demand N700 million from the hospital.

Iretiogo (fondly called Ireti), it said, had persistent cough and went to Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro.

After frequent treatment, she did not improve. On May 17, accompanied by her mother, Iretiogo returned to the hospital, and was referred to FMC’s Pulmonology Department. A doctor conducted a Spirometry test on her, scheduling a CT scan for May 24.

Unfortunately, Ireti died following complications from the CT scan.

The family’s lawyers, Don Akaegbu & Company, said the hospital staff exhibited negligence even before the scan, saying they failed to consider Ireti’s special communication needs, which made her unable to express concern or discomfort during the scan.

Further, they alleged the team did not administer a test dose of the contrast dye, a crucial step to check for reactions.

‘‘Ireti was distress ed during scan, and there was no consultant or senior personnel around, except an inexperienced young doctor,’’ the family’s lawyer said.

Heartbroken, the family them to issue a pre-action notice to FMC’s chief medical diirector, detailing alleged ‘lapses’ that led to her death.

Segun Orisajo, hospital spokesman said “the hospital management will react appropriately in due course”.