FAAN Release Call Numbers For All Scheduled Arik Air Passengers

FAAN PUTS MEASURES IN PLACE TO ASSIST GROUNDED ARIK AIRLINE PASSENGERS

This is to inform the public that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is aware that Arik Airline has been grounded due to litigation issues between the airline and their creditors.

The Authority has instructed all airport managers across the country to assist the affected passengers as Arik Airline works out plans to rebook and transfer passengers to other available flights.

For further information, please contact Arik Airline on these lines: 0700003592745,

02012799999

FAAN will continue to ensure safety, security, and comfort for all air travellers in Nigeria.

Mrs Obiageli Orah

Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection.