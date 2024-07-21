Court Orders Nigerian Army To Pay N800m Over Death Of Benue Revenue Official

A Benue State High Court in Makurdi has awarded N800 million against the Nigerian Army and 10 others for the murder of Sixtus Terfa Akure, a Senior Inspector of Taxes with the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Akure was found dead by the roadside near Aper Aku Estate in North Bank, Makurdi, after being abducted by men of the Nigerian Army on January 15, 2022.

A Coroner’s Inquest held on March 19, 2022, found the Nigerian Army culpable in his death.

The lawsuit, filed by Desmond Tor Wendeh on behalf of Akure’s family, named the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Army Council, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Commanding Officer of 72 Special Forces, the then Adjutant, Captain Osita Obe, and five soldiers as defendants.

Justice Theresa Shija dismissed the preliminary objection raised by the defendants and ruled in favour of Akure’s wife, Catherine Akure.

The court ordered the Nigerian Army and all respondents to pay N800 million for violating Mr. Akure’s right to life.

Additionally, the court mandated the BIRS to provide Mrs. Akure with a permanent and pensionable appointment.

Mrs. Akure expressed gratitude to the judiciary and the immediate past chairman of BIRS, Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, for their support during the challenging period.

She also thanked her lawyer, Desmond Wendeh, and stated that the awarded funds would be used to care of her children and her husband’s surviving mother.