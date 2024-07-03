Breaking :Protest Rocks Benue Over Massacre Of 11 Persons By Suspected Bandits ( Pictures)









11 persons have been killed in a fresh attack on Wednesday morning by suspected bandits in Ayati community of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State





This has sparked a huge protest in the vicinity.

Ukum is one of the three LGAs in the Sankera ancestral bloc that has mostly come under attack by armed outlaws for many years, despite several joint security operations aimed at eradicating gangsterism in the area.





Residents say the latest killings occured in the early hours of Wednesday after the bandits launched an attack on Ayati, the headquarters of Borikyo ward, shooting dead 11 people and leaving many others with varying degrees of injury.









The development CKNNews gathered has forced angry Borikyo youths to besiege the Sankera-Ayati-Sai road and Ukum local government secretariat to express their grief over the incessant killings in the community.





It was learnt that the angry protesters vandalised the council secretariat, shattering windows and destroying other things at sight with stones and sticks.