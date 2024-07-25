Breaking : Popular TV Series Producer Charles Owoyemi Is Dead

Popular and veteran TV Producer Charles Owoyemi is dead

This was how his death was announced by another veteran actors Tunji Bamishigbin and Ralph Nwadike





With deep heart full of pains, we announce the passing away of our good great friend and colleague CHARLES OWOYEMI. Who died on friday the 19th July, after a brief illness.





Charles was a quiet and near introvert personality. His strengths are in his brain and hands which he applied to his chosen career in the creative world. He was a super script writer, with records.





Charles,wrote over 50 episodes scripts for the New Village Headmaster between 1984 and 1990 when the programme was rested by NTA. He wrote scripts for Second chance. another NTA network series. He created the powerful net work soap Opera on NTA "FORTUNES" and Co produced with him buy us and Zeb Ejiro in 1993 to 1995.Charles also wrote part of "PALACE"scripts, the popular AIT soap Opera that we produced in 1997 to 1999.He wrote several others and film scripts.





Some of notable Nigerian actors and actresses that emerged from his works are Segun Arinze,Liz Benson, Regina Askia,Ramsey Noah, Patrick Attah,Okey Bakkasi and many others.





We pray almighty God to preserve his gentle soul, grant him a comfort zone in heaven and watch over his Immediate and extended family membership left behind.





ADIEU CHARLES ADIEU OUR GOOD GREAT BROTHER, FRIEND AND COLLEAGUE





Announcers

Tunji Bamishigbin Esq

Ralph Nwadike