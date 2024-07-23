Breaking: NASS Passes Bill For Police IG To Complete Four-Year Tenure

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Police Act Amendment Bill to enable a person appointed to the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment.

President Bola Tinubu forwarded the Bill to the House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday to amend the tenure of the IGP.

The Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020 sought to guarantee the tenure of the IGP and revolutionise police operations by enhancing accountability, modernising policing methods and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community.

The Bill expeditiously scaled second and third readings on Tuesday and was passed by lawmakers in both green and red chambers. The upper and lower chambers passed the bill at separate sittings.

President Tinubu is expected to sign the Bill into law.

Earlier in July, the police denied claims that IGP Kayode Egbetokun tried to lobby the National Assembly on a bill seeking to raise the retirement age of officers.

The President appointed Egbetokun as the IGP in June 2023 for four years. He was appointed alongside four new service chiefs.

According to Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, Egbetokun, who was born on September 4, 1964, is expected to retire in September 2024, when he will be 60 years old.

He would only have been in office for one year and three months by September, with two years and nine months remaining of his four-year appointment.





The controversy about the tenure of IGP didn’t start with the current police boss. That of Egbetokun’s predecessor, Usman Baba, was not in any way different. Baba clocked 60 years old in March 2023 and attained the mandatory 35 years of service but he remained in office till Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as his replacement three months later.