Breaking : Many Pupils Killed , Trapped As Two Storey School Building Collapses In Jos ( See Pictures)

A two storey school building in Plateau state has collapsed leaving many students and teachers trapped with many of them feared dead.

CKNNews gathered that the school -Saint Academy located at the Busa Buji community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state collapsed on Friday morning around 830 am when many of the students and teachers were already in classes.





The news of the collapsed building jolted the community as distraught residents and parents who had their wards in the school were said to have rushed to the institution to ascertain their fate .

At the scene, many of the residents were seen wailing on the ground while security men and emergency workers were busing trying to pull survivors from the rubbles.