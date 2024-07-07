Breaking: Former NLC President Kidnapped

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Takai Shamang, has been kidnapped in his hometown of Biniki, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Shamang, 78, was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now National Union of Electricity Employees between 1982 and 1989.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), his daughter, Mrs Grace Abbin, said her 78-year-old father was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00pm on Friday.

Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.

More details later 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال