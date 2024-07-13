Breaking: Fire Guts Emir Of Kano Sanusi’s Palace

A fire outbreak suspected to have been set by yet-to-be-identified persons has reportedly destroyed a palace at the Gidan Rumfa where the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, is occupying according to sources from the palace

The source said one of the palaces located at Kofar Kudu where the Emir sits every Monday for court was seriously affected.

“It was the palace at Kofar Kudu. You know the palace has an entrance from inside while the main entrance is from the front (outside).

The key was forced open and what was suspected was that they broke in, set the fire and locked the door.

More details later

Daily Trust