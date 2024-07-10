Breaking :#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court Finds Nigeria Guilty Of Rights Abuse

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been found guilty by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) community court of justice of human rights abuses in its response to the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

CKNNews reports that the EndSARS protest was violently suppressed after many days of protest on October 20, 2020 with varied reports of casualties.

The court ruled on Wednesday that the Nigerian government’s actions, particularly its disproportionate use of force at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, breached several international human rights standards, including articles 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, and 11 of the African charter on human and peoples’ rights.

More details later