Breaking : Elegant Stallion Onyeka Onwenu Dies After Performing In Lagos

Veteran female artiste and actress Ms Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

She was said to have died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos after slumping at the 80th birthday party of Mrs. Stella Okoli CEO of Emzor Pharmaceutical 

An eyewitness who was at the party who confirmed the sad news said: “It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today, and after performing, she sat down and slumped.  She was rushed to Reddington Hospital GRA Ikeja where she was pronounced dead.”

Ms Onwenu a US trained broadcaster came into prominence in the 80s when she joined the NTA 

She later became one of the most prominent female musician with back to back award winning albums

At the height of her career she also veered into acting where she also made her marks

She was once a Local Government Chairman in Imo State

She was 72 years

