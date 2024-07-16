Breaking: Court Stops PDP From Conducting State Congress In Rivers State

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has barred the People's Democratic Party from conducting any Congress in Rivers State pending the determination of a suit brought before it

The court gave the ruling on Tuesday 16th July 2024 on a suit filed by 11 members of the Party in the State

Hon Sobere Biambo ordered the PDP to suspend the congresses of the Party scheduled to hold in the State on 27th July 2024 till the determination of the suit

This is the restraining order as obtained by CKNNews












