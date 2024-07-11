Breaking : Bola Tinubu’s ADC Set To Be Crowned Oba In Kwara

Barring last minute change of decision, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf, will be appointed the next Elemona of Ilemona in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Yusuf, if appointed, will succeed his father and late monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, who died in May, at the age of 95.

Findings onWednesday night revealed that the process of his announcement is only waiting to be ratified by the state government.

Senior palace sources and top stakeholders in Oyun who confirmed his selection to our correspondent said the community is very happy and excited about Yusuf’s choice.

A former chairman of the council who preferred anonymity because he was not officially designated to speak on the issue said “Yes, it is true but nothing is official yet. Yusuf recently has transformed the community. His interventions in Ilemona is almost on a daily basis. He has brought the college of education there and repurchased most of the lands sold by his father for the community.

“Ilemona is a small town. If you compare the place now and before, you would be wowed by his footprint and how he has transformed the place which was why all the ruling houses conceded the title to him.

“He is yet to accept or reject it. But everybody is happy over the development.”.

A government source said, “Yusuf’s name has been selected by the kingmakers and submitted to the Ministry of Loca Government Chietiancy Affairs and Community Development, as at the close of work today (Wednesday) for the governor’s ratification”.

Contacted on Wednesday night, the commissioner for ministry, Hon Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, said “the process” of his appointment has not been finalised.

“It (his appointment) is still in process. we have not announced anything yet. I am the person that will do that and the government will rectify it.

“I have read a lot of things on social media about it but disregard the rumour. Appointment of a monarch is not a secret or isolated thing. But once we are through, I will let you know”, he submitted.

At the time of filling this report, the government is yet to issue any official statement on the development.

WHO IS YUSUF?

After completing his Ordinary National Diploma in Computer Science from Offa Polytechnic in 2000, Yusuf enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Electrical-Electronics).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the United Kingdom.

The RMAS is an institution where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibility of leading their soldiers.

In 2006, he attended the Nigerian Army Intelligence School in Lagos where he was trained in intelligence and security-related subjects in accordance with the Nigerian Army training policies and directives.

Attending the Young Officer’s Course Infantry, NASI, another course in Kaduna in 2007 equipped him with military skills on the use of various types of weapon systems used in infantry units as well as special operations

In 2008, Yusuf completed the Tactical Intelligence Officers and Security Investigations courses to improve his capabilities as a military officer. Between 2009 and 2018, the multilingual officer, who is fluent in Yoruba, Hausa, English and French, had several military trainings in Mali, Pakistan, China, Israel and the United Kingdom.

The trainings include Military Intelligence Basic Officers Course (Mali); Junior Staff Course (China); Officers Advanced Intelligence Course, SMI, (Pakistan) Advanced Command and Staff Course (Shrivenham UK).

While acquiring military training, Yusuf obtained a master’s degree in Defence Studies from Kings College, London in 2018, and a postgraduate diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University (NOUN).

Yusuf recently completed another military course designed for Commanding Officers in Jaji, Kaduna, prior to his appointment as the ADC designate to the president-elect.

Other courses he took include Joint Information Course, Darfur, Sudan (2013); Humanitarian Recovery and Development Unit Course, Sudan (2013); Basic Counter Terrorism Training, Kontagora (2013); VIP Protection Leadership Training, Israel (2013); UN Military Observers Course, Egypt (2019); Joint Basic French Course (A1), Alliance Francais, Abuja (2019) and Joint Basic French Course (A2), Paris, France.

Yusuf served as an officer in charge (Technical) for 119 Intelligence Group, Lagos. He was thereafter transferred to HQ 4 Brigade, Benin, where he served as Operations Officer.

He also served as Officer Commanding at State House Military Intelligence Group and in 2015, he was promoted to Officer Commanding, Presidential Body Guard, State House, Abuja.

In 2017, Yusuf served the Nigerian Army as Staff Officer Grade 1 for the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp (NAIC).

Yusuf was commissioned into the Officers Cadre from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, in 2005 and proceeded to become Military Assistant to the Chief of Training/Operations at Army Headquarters between 2017 and 2019. Later, he was promoted to Assistant Director of Intelligence/Security.

From 2020 to 2022, Yusuf served at Nigerian Defence Section, in Paris, France as DDA Librarian, and until his appointment as Tinubu’s ADC, he was Staff Officer, Headquarters, NAIC, Abuja.

