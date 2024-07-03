Bandits Kill University Lecturer In Katsina, Abduct His Children

Dr. Tiri Gyan David was killed in a fresh bandits attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

The lecturer was the Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development at the university.

An eyewitness said on a telephone call that the incident occurred at about 1:30 am at the lecturer’s residence in the Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He added that the bandits invaded the community with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically to scare the residents. According to him, the hoodlums also abducted two of the lecturer’s children.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident but said the command will soon release a detailed statement about it.

Dutsinma is among the ten security frontline local government areas grappling with frequent bandit attacks almost daily despite efforts by both the state government and security agencies to restore peace in the state.

