Atiku Blasts Police Over Flagrant Disobey Of Court

Atiku Abubakar, former Nigeria’s vice-president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has slammed the Nigeria Police for their blatant breach of citizens’ rights and disregard for court orders.

Atiku’s outrage follows the arrest and transportation of Yusuf Sheriff Banki from Abuja to Maiduguri, Borno State, in defiance of a standing court order.

Justice M. A. Madugu of the Bwari Judicial Division had on the 13th of June, 2024, granted an order restraining the IGP, AIG Zone 15, CP FCT, their agents, privies, or anybody acting on their authority from arresting, intimidating, harassing and threatening Yusuf Sheriff Banki and his families pending the determination of the suit before the court.

But the Nigeria Police acted in breach of that order. Atiku is incensed by the Gestapo-style arrest, which flagrantly violated a valid and subsisting court injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 15, and the Commissioner of Police FCT from arresting Banki.

Condemning the action, Atiku berated the police for their impunity and lack of respect for the rule of law and citizens’ rights. He decried the incident as reminiscent of the oppressive military dictatorship era when citizens were detained without adherence to legal processes.

Emphasising that Nigeria is a nation of law and order, Atiku called on the police to unconditionally release Yusuf Sheriff Banki.

He also highlighted a worrying trend of journalists being arrested under the guise of the cybersecurity law for holding leaders accountable.



