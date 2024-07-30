Army Kill Wanted Terrorist In Taraba

In a decisive operation against banditry, terrorism and other sundry crimes, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have successfully neutralized a wanted notorious terrorist, recovered an AK 47 rifle, ammunitions and several other items following an intense firefight in Taraba State.

The operation, which was conduucted on 29 July 2024 along Road Gbeji-Afia a border community to Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, was part of a series of coordinated efforts by the Brigade to dismantle terrorist’s hideouts and ensure the safety and security of the residents of Taraba State.

The troops while on a fighting patrol came in contact with the armed Terrorists on a motorcycle. Our gallant troops immediately engaged the terrorists in a fierce exchange of gunfire leading to the neutralization of 1 terrorist while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include 1 AK 47 Rifle and Magazine, 7 Rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition, 2 Mobile phones, and assorted charms. It was later gathered that the neutralized person was Odumegu. The second in command to Fullfire a leader of a notorious terrorist gang operating around Taraba and Benue States who has been on the wanted list of Security agencies.

The Commander 6 Brigade Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa commended the gallant troops for their unwavering dedication and commitment to duty. He reiterated the Brigade's resolve to sustain the momentum until all terrorist enclaves are dismantled in Taraba State and beyond.

The commander extends its gratitude to the local communities for their support and cooperation, emphasizing that the fight against terrorism is a collective effort. The public is therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.