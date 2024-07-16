Amaewhule-Led Assembly Bars Gov Fubara From Spending Govt Funds

The Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly has shut down all expenditures of the Rivers State governor until Governor Siminalayi Fubara presents his budget before the House

This follows a seven-day ultimatum the lawmakers gave the governor to present his budget before the House.

The Leader of the House Major Jack raised the motion informing the House about the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the governor to present the 2024 budget before the House.

After deliberation, the House voted to shut down the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account thus preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from spending any money on behalf of the state.

The move came after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the governor over the re-presentation of the year’s budget to the lawmakers.

The Amaewhule-led lawmakers had issued the order in their first sitting after a hiatus.

Fubara had some months back presented the budget to a set of lawmakers loyal to him. The House of Assembly members were then led by Edison Ehie who is now the governor’s chief of staff.

Ehie and the lawmakers had then passed the budget estimates which Fubara later signed into law.

In it's response, a government official who wants to remain anonymous said the decision of the " so called " House of Assembly was laughable