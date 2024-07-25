AANI ADVOCATES FOR PEACEFUL DIALOGUE AND CALM AMIDST AUGUST 1 PROTEST

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), a non-partisan, impartial, and non-profit voluntary association, consisting of highly patriotic Nigerians, elder statesmen and women, including former Heads of State and revered traditional rulers; expresses profound concern over the impending August 1st 2024 protest. We find it crucial to join other well meaning Nigerians in appealing to all stakeholders to seek a peaceful dialogue as an alternative solution.

In this context, we acknowledge the planned 10-day protest by some Nigerians, primarily youths, who seek a better, more prosperous, and secure Nigeria. While protests are a vital aspect of democratic expression, we recognize the legitimate concerns that such actions may be hijacked or that leaders might lose control, especially if some protesters have ulterior motives, as seen in other African countries and parts of the world.

Considering these concerns, AANI calls for dialogue and calm ahead of the planned protests. We believe that peaceful and constructive engagement between the government and the protest organizers, is essential to addressing the issues raised and ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians. Therefore, we urge the government at all levels to initiate an open and transparent dialogue with the protest organizers to understand their demands and work towards practical solutions. This engagement should be inclusive, involving all stakeholders to ensure that the voices of the youth and other concerned citizens are heard and addressed.

We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his proactive approach to initiating dialogue with the youth, urging them to cancel their planned protest and patiently await the government’s response. According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the President is attentive to the voices of young Nigerians and is diligently working to address their grievances. This demonstration of empathy and responsiveness is a commendable step towards fostering trust and understanding between the government and its citizens.

However, we urge the government to take additional proactive measures to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and that security forces are deployed to protect the rights of the protesters while preventing any attempts by hoodlums to hijack the movement for nefarious purposes. While immediate actions are necessary, long-term strategies and policies must be implemented to address the root causes of these challenges and to foster a more equitable and prosperous Nigeria.

We also appeal to all Nigerians, especially the youth, to remain calm and peaceful in their conduct. Exercising restraint and engaging in constructive dialogue is essential to achieving the desired outcomes without causing further harm to our economy and social fabric. AANI reaffirms its commitment to the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria. We stand ready to support any initiatives that promote dialogue, understanding, and constructive engagement in addressing the pressing issues facing our nation. Let us all work together to build a better Nigeria for ourselves and future generations.

AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL OBI OKAFOR, mni

AANI National President